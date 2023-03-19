Rivers 2023: Polls not successful in some polling units — Police

The Rivers State Police Command has said that the March 18, 2023 Gubernatorial and State House of Assembly elections were not so successful in some polling units in the state.

The State’s Police Public Relations Officer, SP Grace Iringe-Koko, made this position known in a press statement.

In the statement on Sunday, Iringe-Koko said: “The Rivers State Police Command, wishes to confirm that the conduct of the Gubernatorial and State House of Assembly elections in the forty-two polling units in the state was generally successful except at a few polling units in Woji Town Hall and Open Space beside Holy Family Catholic Church, where the process was threatened by suspected political thugs during the counting of votes.”

According to her, due to the threat, police operatives moved electoral officials and materials to Oginigba, the collation center for Ward 6, Woji, along with party agents.

She added: “The process was completed peacefully, while the results and INEC officials have been subsequently moved to Obio/Akpor Local Government, where collation is ongoing.

“The Rivers State Commissioner of Police has again admonished members of the public to shun violence and avail themselves of the following hotlines to report any incident or development they believe has the potential to lead to crime or a breakdown of law and order.”