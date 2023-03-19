Rivers 2023: INEC shifts polls in two LGAs

The Independent National Electoral Commission has shifted to Sunday the Governorship and House of Assembly elections in Asari-Toru Local Government Area and parts of Degema LGA.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner of the INEC in the state, Dr. Johnson Sinikiem, made this known on Saturday.

Sinikiem said since elections could not hold in Asari-toru LGA and Ward 14 of Degema LGA, the exercise will now hold on Sunday.

He said: “Elections could not hold in the mentioned places as a result of the voters resisting deployment of election officials and materials for Governorship and State House of Assembly election.

“Voters and other stakeholders demanded seeing the Ward Collation Officers before they would allow election to commence.

“At Ward 14 of Degema LGA, voters equally demanded that the SPO must come to the RAC with collation sheet, which is the responsibility of Collation Officers, thereby not allowing election to hold.

“Standing on this premise and relying on section 24 of the Electoral Act 2022, the INEC has decided to conduct the election of Asari-Toru local Government Area and Ward 14 of Degema Local Government Area on the 19 of March, 2023.”