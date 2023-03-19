Rivers 2023: Gunmen kill APC Campaign Director

Gunmen have killed the Campaign Director of the All Progressives Congress in Ahoada-West Local Government Area of Rivers State, Chisom Lennard.

The development was confirmed on Sunday by the Rivers State Publicity Secretary of the APC, Darlington Nwauju.

The gunmen, dressed in police uniform, reportedly whisked Lennard away during voting for the Governorship and Assembly elections at Ibagwa Polling Unit 2 ward 10 in Ahoada West LGA.

The APC stalwart was said to have tried to stop the gunmen from snatching electoral materials when they seized and took him away.

Nwauju said: “He was abducted from his unit during the voting process and taking away.

“Nobody knew where they took him to.

“It was later in the evening of yesterday (Saturday) that his body was discovered.

“He was APC LGA Caretaker chairman and was a PHD student at the Rivers State University.”

Lennard’s body was seen riddled with bullets in the pool of his blood along the Ibueahi-Ubeta road in Ahoada-West LGA.

The late APC chieftain was said to be an estate surveyor and a former board member of the Greater Port Harcourt City Development Authority during the tenure of former Governor Rotimi Amaechi.