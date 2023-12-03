Rivers: 13 Police Officers arrested, CP vows justice on slain DPO

The Commissioner, Rivers State Police Command, CP Olatunji Disu, has revealed that the command on Friday arrested 13 officers for indecent dressing during patrol operations by the Monitoring Unit in various parts of the state.

He said the arrest was part of ongoing efforts to eradicate indecent dressing by officers of the command.

CP Disu also revealed that the head of the Units or Divisions where the arrested police officers are serving will be vicariously liable too for the personnel’s action.

He disclosed that the arrested officers are in detention.

Meanwhile, CP Disu has promised that the killing of Bako Angbashim, a Superintendent of Police and Divisional Police Officer of Ahoada Police Division, will not be swept under the carpet.

Recall SP Angbashim was killed by suspected Iceland cult members led by Gift David, aka 2Baba.

CP Disu gave the assurance on a radio programme by the Force Public Relations Department in Abuja, which was monitored in PortHarcourt on Saturday.

CP Disu said he was overwhelmed by the concern shown by members of the public on the killing of the DPO.

The Rivers State police boss disclosed that he is in talks with stakeholders in Ahoada.

On his objective for the command, CP Disu said it is to have police officers who are effective and friendly.

He said: “As police, we cannot succeed without cooperation, partnership from members of the public.

“I have started fostering partnership between the police and members of the public.

“I had meetings twice with the Traffic Section of the police to remind them that they must be civil in their dealings with members of the public.

“I want to work with members of the public so they can trust us and give us information.”

On security threats associated with the end of the year, especially December, Disu said the command was aware that there tends to be an increase in crime by persons who did not work from the beginning of the year but who want to make money by all means.

He said security measures are in place to counter any security challenge that may arise during the period.

He explained that all the roads coming into and out of the command have adequate police personnel on them.

“Entrances in and out of the command are adequately secured,” CP Disu stated.

The Rivers State police chief also revealed that the force has embarked on a meaningful raid of known black spots and also deployed plain clothes detectives to gather intelligence.

The Commissioner of Police explained that police officers on routine patrol intercepted a tinted vehicle with four men inside.

He said on approaching the vehicle tactically, those inside came out and ran away.

When the policemen searched the vehicle, they recovered fully loaded AK47 riffle and also impounded the car.

On effective monitoring of his personnel to curtail human rights abuse, CP Disu explained that he just changed the Officer in charge of CP X-Squad.

He also urged members of the public to bring their complaints about his officers to him through dedicated lines as it will be promptly addressed.

He added that if members of the public do not report erring members of the command, he will assume that everything is okay and will not be aware of untoward developments.

On complaints of cultism raised by a caller from Bori axis in Khana LGA, the Police Chief stated that he will call the Officer-in-Charge of Anti-Cultism to discuss with them to ensure they do what is right.