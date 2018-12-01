River Plate reject playing Libertadores final match in Madrid

The troubled Copa Libertadores final match between Argentina’s two biggest clubs ran into more problems on Saturday.

This was when River Plate said they rejected the decision to face Boca Juniors in Madrid in the postponed second leg match.

In the latest twist to the saga, River Plate who are the home team said it was “incomprehensible” that the fixture should be played outside Argentina.

The club however stopped short of saying they would refuse to play.

The hugely-anticipated match at River Plate’s Monumental Stadium in Buenos Aires was called off on November 24.

This was after the Boca team bus was attacked with stones and bottles as it approached the ground.

Several players were hit by shattered glass and some were affected by tear gas used by police to break up the attack.

The match was rescheduled for the following day, but it was again postponed, hours before kickoff.

The first leg match in Boca’s stadium had ended 2-2 one week earlier.

On Thursday, the South American Football Confederation CONMEBOL announced the decision to move the game to Real Madrid’s Bernabeu Stadium on December 9.

This was amid reports that the fixture could be played in Qatar.

“River Plate reject the change of venue,” the club said in a statement, adding that moving the game to Madrid “adversely affects those who bought tickets and also upsets the idea of equal conditions by taking away home advantage”.

However, River Plate did not say what action they would take if CONMEBOL stood by its decision.

River Plate have been fined $400,000 for the incidents and ordered to play their next two home matches in South American club competition behind closed doors.

However, Boca Juniors have said they will appeal against the decision which they consider too lenient.

Boca Juniors themselves were thrown out of the Libertadores in 2015.

This was after River Plate players were attacked with pepper spray by fans at halftime during the second leg of a knockout tie at the Bombonera stadium.

Boca Juniors say they want the same standards to apply to River Plate.

River Plate said the attack on the bus happened outside the area which was considered the club’s responsibility.

It said: “The responsibility for the failure of the security operation was openly accepted by the highest authorities of the state.

“It’s incomprehensible that the most important fixture in Argentine football cannot take place in the country which is hosting the G20.

“Argentine football as a whole… cannot allow a handful of thugs to stop the Superclasico from taking place in our country.”

It is the first time that the two clubs have met in the final of the competition, which is the South American equivalent of the UEFA Champions League.

From next season onwards, the final will be played in a single match at a neutral venue — a decision which CONMEBOL had already taken before last month’s trouble.