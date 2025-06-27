River Park Estate saga: Police conclude investigation, to prosecute foreign nationals

The Nigeria Police Force says it has concluded its investigation into the high-profile corporate fraud case involving three Ghanaian nationals—Samuel Esson Jonah, Kojo Mensah Ansah, and Victor Quainoo—and a Nigerian accomplice, Abu Arome.

At a media briefing on Friday, the Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Muyiwa Adejobi, revealed that the suspects were implicated in a sophisticated scheme to fraudulently assume control of JonahCapital Nigeria Limited and its associated interests in Houses for Africa Nigeria Limited and River Park Estate.

“Our investigation uncovered that the suspects illegally increased the company’s share capital and fraudulently allocated 99 million shares to themselves using falsified documents and forged signatures,” Adejobi stated.

He further disclosed that the accused falsely presented themselves as Nigerian citizens before the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) to legitimize their actions.

Adejobi clarified that, “Contrary to some media reports, the suspects have not been cleared by any police panel.

“They have repeatedly failed to honor police invitations, and have instead resorted to smear campaigns targeting the Inspector-General of Police, the Nigeria Police Force, and the investigating officers, while also filing frivolous lawsuits against the Force.”

Also Read:

In line with diplomatic protocols, the Ghanaian High Commission has been duly notified.

The Police confirmed that it is proceeding with the prosecution of the suspects on charges bordering on corporate fraud, forgery, criminal conspiracy, impersonation, and obstruction of justice.

Speaking on the development, Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, reaffirmed the Force’s commitment to upholding due process, transparency, and the protection of legitimate business interests in Nigeria.

He urged foreign investors to continue exploring investment opportunities in the country, assuring them that the Nigeria Police Force is actively safeguarding the business environment.

“Respect for the rule of law and promotion of diplomatic ties remain central to our operations, as we work to ensure economic growth and recovery,” the IGP stated.

Post Views: 11