River Park Estate: JonahCapital founder disagrees with Wike over ownership comment 

Dr. Adeniran Ogunmuyiwa says he founded JonahCapital Nigeria Limited, contrary to a remark by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, over the protracted battle over the ownership of the high-value River Park Estate in Abuja.

He also spoke in reaction to the comment by Wike suggesting that his firm, owners of River Park Estate, was owned by Ghanaians.

Dr. Ogunmuyiwa, in a statement on Sunday in Abuja, stated in unequivocal terms that he founded JonahCapital Nigeria Limited in 2006 (with CAC Reg. No. 669754), when he instructed the Law Firm of L.D. Shwarkuka & Associates to incorporate the company with himself and his wife as 60 percent majority shareholders.

He said that the lingering feud over River Park was caused by the Ghanaians, whom he accused of trying to take over JonahCapital through dubious means.

He said: “The Ghanaian conspirators led by Kojo Mensah, only tried to steal the company last year being February 2024 when they fraudulently increased the share capital of the company from 1,000,000 to 100,000,000, without any of the Directors knowing, by creating 99,000,000 shares.

“The Ghanaians, led by Kojo Mensah, only began to say the company belongs to them after they fraudulently created 99,000,000 shares and allocated it to themselves in 2024.

“This is the basis for the criminal police case that was concluded regarding Riverpark in June 2025 which led to Kojo Mensah, being charged to court alongside his lawyer Abu Arome and others.

“While we are unbothered by propaganda claims, by the Ghanaians, we commit every right-thinking Nigerian to read the truth in a police report published publicly on 27th June 2025.”

According to Ogunmuyiwa, the status report of the company from 2006 to 2020 and how it was manipulated in 2024 and 2025 is also available for the world to see.

He explained further that the company was eventually sold to Paulo Homes Limited in 2025, with the South African Chief Executive Officer, John Townley-Johnson, of Houses for Africa Holdings Inc (the initial foreign investors in River Park), and himself agreeing to that transaction.

He maintained that the whole issue again is a test for Nigeria’s justice system and corporate security at the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) “as this dispute is only coming up because the CAC allowed unauthorised alteration of our approved records at their office”.

He said in view of the aforementioned, “we duly authorised the filing of the action in Suit No: FHC ABJ CS/1869 2025, by our recognised counsel, Oluwabunmi Adebiyi, because we believe the court is where we can get full redress for the illegal acts done to us”.

It will be recalled that the Nigeria Police has preferred a 26-count charge against a Nigerian lawyer, Abu Arome, and three Ghanaians, namely: Sam Jonah, a Knight of British Empire (KBE); Kojo Ansah; Victor Quainoo, and a company, Mobus Property Nigeria Limited.

The accused persons are billed for arraignment on October 7, 2025.

The charge, marked: CR/402/205, filed at the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, was dated June 25, 2025, but filed on June 26, 2025, and endorsed by Isa Garba, prosecuting counsel, Legal/Prosecution Section, Force Headquarters, Abuja.

By the charge, the complainant (IGP) stated that the defendants are being prosecuted over their alleged involvement in the forgery of company documents in a bid to illegally take over Houses for Africa Nigeria Limited, and JonahCapital Nigeria Limited.

According to police authority, investigations revealed that the accused persons had illegally increased the company’s share capital and allocated 99 million shares to themselves using falsified documents and forged signatures, also falsely presenting themselves as Nigerian citizens to the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) to facilitate their alleged fraudulent activities.

In a bid to prove its case of fraud, forgery, and impersonation among others against the defendants, the police listed alongside the charge several exhibits, namely: letters of petition to the Inspector General of Police and Commissioner of Police, FCT Command.

Also attached to the charge are copies of the final police investigation report; police investigation report; statements of the defendants; and a letter of relinquishment of 8,000,000 shares allegedly signed by John Townley-Johnson on Houses for Africa Holding Inc letterhead.

Other exhibits include board resolution of Houses for Africa Nigeria Limited dated September 9, 2013, appointing and removing directors, various status reports of Houses for Africa Nigeria Limited, and that of JonahCapital Nigeria Limited.

The charge was also accompanied by forensic reports from Keyforensics Limited and Nigeria Police.

The exhibits also include the board resolution used to remove Nigerian directors from JonahCapital Nigeria Limited/Houses for Africa Nigeria Limited; board resolution used to increase share capital of Houses for Africa, and JonahCapital; and title documents processed by Mobus Property Nigeria Limited.

