River Park Estate: Court refuses restraining order against Paulo Homes, FCT Minister

An Abuja High Court has declined to grant an order restraining Paulo Homes Ltd, the FCT Minister, and Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) from carrying out further activities within River Park Estate Abuja.

Justice C.O. Agashieze, a vacation judge, refused to hear the motion on notice filed by JonahCapital Nigeria Limited following the argument by counsel to Paulo Homes Limited, Oluwabunmi Adebiyi, informing the court of the 1st defendant’s preliminary objection to the suit.

The motion on notice, marked: M/10188/2025, was drawn from a suit filed by JonahCapital Nigeria against Paulo Homes, FCT Minister and Federal Capital Development Authority.

The motion on notice arose from the suit with number; FCT/HC/CV/2902/2025, filed via writ of summons dated July 28.

The claimant/applicant, in the motion on notice, had sought an “Order of interlocutory injunction restraining the 1st defendant/respondent acting by themselves, their agents, privies, assigns, successors – in title, or any persons however described from further trespassing, seizing, taking over, selling, converting or in any way divesting the claimants/applicant’s interest or in any way tampering, with the large expanse of land within River Park Estate.”

However, Adebiyi, in the last adjourned date, had submitted that three Ghanaians namely; Kojo Mensah, Sam Jonah, Victor Quainoo, had, despite facing charges before another FCT High Court based on police investigation, which did confirm that the documents with which they tried to take over JonahCapital Nigeria Ltd and Houses For Africa Nigeria Ltd, were allegedly forged, with forensic report to support that, went ahead to use the name of JonahCapital Nigeria Ltd, on the 28th of July 2025, to institute an action against Paulo Homes Nigeria Ltd and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory.

Meanwhile, findings by newsmen at the court on Monday showed that the motion on notice which came up last Thursday, could not be heard due to the preliminary objection by the 1st defendant.

Also speaking with newsmen, Adebiyi said: “The court did not give any order restraining any of the defendants in this matter.

“What the court did on the last date the matter came up was to return the entire case file back to the Chief Judge of the FCT High Court for re-assignment.

“In arriving at that position, the court took cognizance of the fact that, being a vacation court, the matters that are before it in this matter are too complex for the court to resolve within that short time.

“Once the order to return the case file to the Chief Judge was made, the case was adjourned sine die (indefinitely).

“The two parties had applications before the court but the court did not hear any of those applications.

“The court even noted that it had no power at this point where the 1st defendant had a notice of preliminary objection, to restrain any of the defendants.

“I therefore challenge any of these guys to provide to the public, the directive of the Inspector General of Police, or any proof whatsoever that the IGP had stated they should continue to investigate certain Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) records. That is a lie.

“Also, I challenge them to provide any record from the office of the Attorney General of the Federation, directing that all action should be suspended by the police regarding this matter.

“In fact, the police have concluded their investigation and the report had been issued.”

It would be recalled that Justice Modupe-Osho Adebiyi of High Court of the Federal Capital Territory sitting in Gwarimpa, had fixed October 7, for the arraignment of the three Ghanaians over alleged forgery, claims of breach of investment agreements, unlawful property seizures, impersonation etc.

