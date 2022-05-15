Rival cult members kill 26-year-old man in Badagry

Another bloody clash between suspected rival cult groups at Ganho compound in Badagry, Lagos State has resulted in the death of a 26-year-old man, Yusuf Tijani, the News Agency of Nigeria is reporting.

Sources told NAN that Tijani, who was identified as a member of Eiye confraternity, was shot dead on May 12.

According to the sources, the incident occurred at about 6pm and was carried out by a group of young boys numbering six, whose ages fall between 20 years and 25 years, from rival Aiye confraternity.

According to one of the sources, the group chased Tijani to a compound in Ganho in Badagry, shot him thrice and walked away.

He said: “The Police from the Divisional Police State, Badagry promptly showed up when contacted but no one (suspect) was found.

“The development has created fear among the residents of the area.

“This is viewed to be a reprisal attack on Eiye confraternity member by Aiye group.

“A similar reported attack at Agbovipe on May 11 happened to be member Aiye Confraternity at the interval of 24 hours.”

The source said that the victim’s corpse was removed and deposited at Badagry General Hospital mortuary while investigation continued.

Contacted, Benjamin Hundeyin, Spokesman for the Lagos State Police Command, told NAN that the command was aware of the incident.

According to the Spokesman, the command has instructed its operatives in Badagry to start investigation into the incident.

Hundeyin assured the residents of the town that the police would do everything within the law to arrest the alleged cultists and punish anyone accordingly.

NAN reports that on March 27, a bloody clash between suspected rival cult groups at Seme border had resulted in the death of a 19-year-old boy, Lateef Agboola.

Sources told NAN that Agboola, a student of Sito Grammar School, was macheted severally before being shot at close range that day at Zongo area of Seme border near Badagry, Lagos State.

NAN also gathered that the deceased, who allegedly belonged to Eiye Confraternity, was killed following reprisal by suspected rival cult members.

NAN.