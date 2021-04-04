As part of its commitment to environmental protection, Rite Foods Limited, a world-class proudly Nigerian Foods and Beverages Company, has sponsored the cleanup of the Alpha Beach in Lekki, Lagos, where 1,640kg and 127.2kg of solid and recyclable waste respectively were cleared as part of efforts at preserving the environment and in support of the Lagos State Government Cleaner Lagos Initiative.

The clean-up exercise, which was in collaboration with Sterling One Foundation and Giving Beach Clean-up, took place on March 27, 2021.

Staff members of Rites Foods Limited were joined by 116 volunteers and locals in the community to pick up and remove plastics, solid waste and other unwanted materials from the beach.

The solid waste recovered totalled 1,640kg, while polyethylene terephthalate recyclables weighed 119 kg, carton 3.0kg, nylon1.0kg and returnable glass bottle 4.2kg.

The cleanup was part of the company’s contribution to a cleaner environment and the preservation of one of Lagos beaches known as Alpha Beach, which serves as a tourist location in Lagos State, where fun seekers go to for relaxation, picnics, parties and other forms of social engagements.

Speaking on the exercise, the Managing Director of Rite Foods Limited, Seleem Adegunwa, affirmed that the company remains committed to a cleaner and healthier environment and will continue to contribute to environmental preservation to make the society habitable, especially in communities and public spaces.

Adegunwa stated that the project was to ensure that the solid and packaging wastes do not end up in the ocean from the beach, thereby constituting hazards to aquatic lives and for people that make use of the ocean for other activities.

According to him, the recyclable waste can be turned into other useful products and help create more jobs and keep the environment clean.

He said: “Food and beverage packaging waste like the PET bottles end up in the wrong place: in our beaches, oceans and waterways or litter the communities where we work and live.

“We have a responsibility to protect the environment, hence we have gathered today to clear all sorts of waste from the beach.”

The Rite Foods boss therefore enjoined Nigerians to dispose and separate their wastes properly in order to keep Lagos healthier for habitation.

“Keeping the environment clean should be the concern of all its citizens, and this will rid the society of certain diseases associated with dirty environment,” Adegunwa added.

The company’s effort was commended by Sterling One Foundation, Giving Beach Cleanup team and Alpha Beach community patrons.

Established in 2007, Rite Foods Limited set the pace with the commencement of the production of the high quality family preferred Bigi soft drinks, Fearless Energy Drink and today’s market-leading brand of Rite Sausages.

The Rite Foods products line currently includes Bigi Cola, Bigi Cherry Cola, Bigi Ginger Ale, Bigi Orange, Bigi Apple, Bigi Bitter Lemon, Bigi Soda Water, Bigi Lemon and Lime, Bigi Tropical, Bigi Chapman, Bigi Ginger Lemon, Bigi Tamarind, Fearless Redberry Energy Drink, Fearless Classic Energy Drink, Rite Spicy, Bigi Beef Sausage roll and Rite Sausage roll.

The Bigi Premium Table Water is produced with global best practices in purification for hydration, freshness and healthy living.

Rite Foods’ disruptive innovation introduced into the energy drinks segment the first PET packaged energy drinks, comprising the Fearless Red Berry and the Fearless Classic.

Rite Foods is perhaps the fastest-growing Foods and Beverages Company in West Africa, with the ambition of becoming Africa’s number one foods and beverages conglomerate by the year 2030.