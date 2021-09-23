Rite Foods marks World Clean-up Day, rids Lagos of waste

Rite Foods Limited has joined other organizations around the globe to mark this year’s World Clean-up Day by partnering with Lasgidi Recyclers, a Lagos-based plastic waste collection company, in ridding Iru community in Eti-Osa Local Government Area of post-consumer polyethylene terephthalate (PET) bottles, plastics, and solid waste, as part of efforts at curbing environment pollution.

The exercise, which was focused on the drainages and the environment in Iru Community, housing the popular Oniru Royal Palace and Estate, was held on September 18, 2021, on this year’s World Clean-up Day.

The initiative was embarked upon by staff members of the leading food and beverages company and the recycling company, as well as volunteers in the community who picked up and removed waste from the environment, thereby making it healthier for habitation.

Managing Director of Rite Foods Limited, Mr. Seleem Adegunwa, said his company is committed to a clean environment, especially a plastic waste-free environment.

“It is important we all join hands to make these vulnerable communities, especially in Lagos, clean,” he asserted.

On the partnership, the co-founder of Lasgidi Recyclers, Mrs. Idu Okeahialam, said it is an opportunity to advance her course on waste collection and recycling in the pursuit of a waste-free state.

Okeahialam also affirmed that by this laudable support from the market leader in the carbonated soft drink segment, with the 12 Bigi variants, Fearless energy drink, and sausages, she would now encourage her staff, friends, and loved ones to always buy Rite Foods’ products.

In his remark, His Royal Majesty, Abdul Wasiu Omogbolahan Abisogun II, the Oniru of Iruland, who was represented by the councilor of Iru Ward, Honourable Joel Adesola, expressed his satisfaction with the exercise and commended Rite Foods and its partner for keeping to their vision of making Lagos cleaner.

“Rite Foods has taken its clean-up programme to an admirable height, and l hope the community will practise what has been learnt on proper waste disposal,” he stated.