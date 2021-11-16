Rite Foods expands trade transaction to Africa, storms intra-Africa Trade Fair in Durban, South Africa

Rite Foods Limited, a Nigerian company in the food and beverage sector, is aggressively working towards ensuring its array of quality and refreshing products become dominant Pan-Africa while growing worldwide.

In line with business expansion, amidst its many laudable steps deployed within its corporate strategy, it will be participating in the 2nd Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF) in Durban, South Africa, from November 15 to 21, 2021.

Whilst there, the West African fast-growing Rite Foods with its 12 Bigi carbonated soft drink variants, Bigi Table Water, premium Fearless energy drink, and Sausages, will take the bull by the horn and ensure it uses the IATF platform to boost its intra-African trade and investment, alongside maximizing the opportunity in discovering new customers and partners to broaden its network in its journey towards building enviable brand equity.

The Rite Foods team is represented by the National Sales Manager, Adeniran Yunus, and the Brand Manager, Boluwatife Adedugbe.

At the event, they will be engaged in trade diplomacy with select African trade ambassadors as well as leading trade partners across the continent, with the hope of engendering the growth of the top-quality brand which has become a major attraction in its category across the African continent.

The team will also meet with worthy distributors across Africa with the hope of deepening penetration within the continent, taking the company’s products that have been the hallmark of distinctiveness to consumers in other emerging and developed markets.

Speaking on the IATF participation, Adedugbe stated that Rite Foods with unique brands in its product portfolio is poised towards extending its brand-building equity to other frontiers across Africa and to ensure that consumers get refreshed with the uniqueness attached to our premium brands.

She affirmed that the consumer-centric company with its symbol of quality and inventiveness in its product delivery through up-to-the-minute technology and state-of-the-art infrastructure will continue to participate at international fora for advancement in its business operation in line with global best practices.

In the same vein, Yunus said the IATF will help galvanize the company’s investment strategy towards connecting its brands with consumers through robust business relations with trade partners within the continent and beyond.

The IATF is a trade show that provides a platform for sharing trade, investment, and market information, enabling buyers and sellers, investors, and countries to meet and discuss business deals within the African continent.

It offers an opportunity for exhibitors to showcase their goods and services, engage in Business-to-Business (B2B) as well as Business-to-Government transaction

within the African market of over 1.2 billion people, with a gross domestic product (GDP) of over US$2.5 trillion created under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

The one-week event also comprises the IATF 2021 Conference featuring African and international speakers and sessions dealing with African trade and investment opportunities under the AfCFTA, which will include training workshops in the area of exporting, standards, and marketing.