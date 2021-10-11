Rite Foods celebrates with Nigerians on Independence anniversary, sponsors Rainbow FM Fiesta

Rite Foods celebrates with Nigerians on the nation’s 61st Independence anniversary, urging them to remain committed to a good cause that would instil the unity and development aspired for, as it continues to deliver world-class brands for more exciting celebrations.

As one of the leaders in the food and beverage industry, Rite Foods Limited has continually added value to life and rejuvenate consumers with its portfolio of quality products comprising the 12 Bigi carbonated soft drink variants, Bigi Table Water, its premium energy drink brand, Fearless energy drink, and Rite sausages, which have been the hallmark of distinctiveness in the Nigerian market.

This was demonstrated when it sponsored the 10th anniversary of Rainbow FM 94.1, located in Ogun State, on October 1, with its products, as part of its commitment to promoting entertainment and disseminating information for a well-informed society.

Given that, the Managing Director of Rite Foods Limited, Seleem Adegunwa, posits that the sponsorship was due to the significant role of the broadcast station in entertaining Nigerians and keeping them abreast of socio-economic, political, and cultural issues in their immediate and distant environment.

He said in this contemporary era, better-informed societies are more successful and attain a higher level of development, as the people are privileged to have access to available resources, education, and skills required for desired growth.

According to him, the company’s support would help bring consumers closer to its unique brands, which are produced with state-of-the-art facilities with a significant market share in the sector it operates.

In her remark, the Company’s Brand Manager, Boluwatife Adedugbe, said the sponsorship is part of Rite Foods’ corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative, which connects the brand with its consumers.

She affirmed that Independence Day celebration is important to her company as a patriotic corporate citizen of Nigeria and it is in the company’s interest to felicitate with Nigerians and identify with a worthy cause that resonates with the brand identity.

On his part, the Director of Rainbow FM 94.1, Kehinde Ajewole, who said the radio station is number one in the broadcast industry, eulogized Rite Foods for revitalizing participants at the event with its quality brands that have been refreshing Nigerians since it began operation.

He stated that Rite Foods has been supporting his organization and prayed for the success of the company.

Ajewole affirmed that the proudly Nigerian company has taken over the food and beverage market within a short period of its operation and applauded its management for the giant stride it has taken in that direction.

“Not quite long it was established, it surpassed its competitors, and there are some brands in that category that made entrant into the Nigerian market and have gone down. The company’s high standard has been sustained over the years, and l commend it for maintaining its leading position,” the Rainbow FM boss said.

He pointed out that the event was held to highlight the radio station’s achievements, encourage its staff for greater efficiency, and recognize partners that have contributed hugely to its growth since its inception.

Highlights of the event include the award presentation to business partners, wonderful entertainment by young artists and comedians.