Rite Foods celebrates Father’s Day with its unique family brands

As a consumer-centric company, Rite Foods Limited, the market leader in Nigeria’s food and beverage sector, marked this year’s Father’s Day to commemorate the role of fathers in their families concerning parenting, as pillars of consolidating the family as an institution, and in their numerous contributions to societal development.

Marked on19th of June, the day is special for honoring fatherhood and the parental ties that exist in the family, as well as the influence of fathers in nation-building.

Given that, Rite Foods, a world-class and proudly Nigerian company with unique brands such as the award-winning Bigi carbonated soft drink with its 13 variants, premium Bigi Table Water, the leading Fearless energy drink, Rite and Bigi Sausages, is poised to re-energizing fathers to attain their set goals in the family and national life.

The company’s quality products which have been the hallmark of quality in the industry it operates, are produced with up-to-the-minute technology from across the world, thus ensuring the most hygienic and global standard it has maintained since inception, with distinctive taste that suits the needs of consumers, including fathers who are honoured for their immense role as fathers and nation builders.

Admonishing fathers as part of the celebration, the Managing Director of Rite Foods, Seleem Adegunwa, stated that fathers should demonstrate exemplary conduct that should be a standard for their families, especially children who are future leaders, to imbibe the culture of uprightness for a cohesive society.

He said Rite Foods with its portfolio of unparalleled products caters to the needs of all demographics which constitute the family, on all occasions and thereby keeping them refreshed for their daily activities.

On her part, the Company’s Brand Manager, Boluwatife Adedugbe, avowed that Rite Foods always connects with its consumers at memorable moments, and also through worthy initiatives as a way of adding comfort to lives.

This is evident in the sponsorship of activities of this year’s Children’s Day held by several organisations, and the recent Nigerian Idol Season 7, powered by the Bigi brand, among others, for musical talent discovery among young Nigerian singers. It was aimed at supporting their dreams of becoming superstars and strengthening the Nigerian entertainment industry.