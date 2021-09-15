Rite Foods’ Bigi Brand powers Abeokuta 10km marathon

Rite Foods’ Bigi brand is fully prepared to power the Abeokuta marathon as the headline sponsor of the 10km race scheduled to hold on November 13, 2021.

The international event, specifically for Nigerians within the country and in diaspora will start from Oba Alake’s palace and end at the M.K.O Abiola International Stadium, Abeokuta. It will have five water points at the 2.5km, 5km, 7.5km, and the finishing area, likewise two refreshing points along the route.

Speaking on the sponsorship, the Brand Manager of Rite Foods, Boluwatife Adedugbe, at a press conference held in Abeokuta on Tuesday, September 14, 2021, stated that the company is ready for the big sporting event. Also in attendance were the State’s Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Dr. Kehinde Oluwadare, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Nilayo Sports Management Limited, Bukola Olopade, the organizers of the tournament, the General Manager of the event, Dr. Yusuf Alli, the Project Manager, Seyi Johnson, and other stakeholders.

Adedugbe said this year’s edition would be different because it will serve as a platform for promoting Nigerian talents that would make the nation proud at the international level. She stated that since consumers are at the core of the Bigi brand, sponsoring a worthy initiative like the Abeokuta marathon shows Rite Foods care about their wellbeing.

“The Bigi Table water will be available at all water points to rejuvenate our runners. As we market our products, we have to demonstrate the Bigi brands’ closeness to them; hence Bigi is sponsoring the competition,” the Brand Manager stated.

She added that the brand was the refreshing sponsor in 2019 and has taken the step further as the title sponsor for this year’s event.

Eulogizing the market leader, the Ogun State Commissioner for Youths and Sports expressed Governor Dapo Abiodun’s goodwill message of commendation to Rite Foods, applauding its gesture of nurturing skills in athletics.

He said Ogun State government is proud to identify with the sponsors, especially Rite Foods, in creating a platform of social value that would not only build talents but also youth engagement.

“The race will not only discover budding talents but will develop them to greatness, as it is another golden opportunity for youths to engrave their names on the world map,” the Commissioner affirmed.

On his part, the organizer, Bukola Olopade, extolled Rite Foods’ Bigi for promoting a Nigerian cause and urged other organizations to follow suit.

The former Commissioner for Youths and Sports in Ogun State said the winning prize for the elite category would be $2,000, while the first runner-up and second runner-up will receive $1,500 and $1,000, respectively.

In the special category, the overall winner will go home with N500,000, while the first runner-up and second runner-up will receive N300,000 and N100,000, respectively.