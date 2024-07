Rising price of cement: House of Reps probes Dangote, Lafarge

The Joint Committee of the House of Representatives investigating the arbitrary rise of cement price in the country has asked major producers in the industry to tender documents on the cost of production to justify the price of cement in the market.

The committee also resolved to visit production plants of the various companies after going through their books.

It said this is to ascertain the cost of production with a view to determining a fair price of cement for all Nigerians.

The Chairman of the joint committee, Rep. Jonathan Gaza (APC-Nasarawa), made the demand on Friday at a public hearing while quizzing Dangote Cement Company and Lafarge Africa PLC in Abuja.

He said that the committee is interested in the cost of production from 2020 to date that justified the current price of cement, which is over N10,000 in most parts of the country.

The Rep said that the companies should give its average daily consumption of coal, gas, gypsum, limestone, clay, laterite and the average daily production of cement from 2020 to date.

Gaza said that the companies should provide details of all imported components for the production of cement and their prices from 2020 to date.

The lawmaker said that the companies should also provide details of local components for the production of cement and their prices in naira and dollar, if any, in the period under review.

He said that the companies should provide a summary of the monthly prices and quantity of cement produced from 2019 to date as well as their audited accounts of the company, bills of lading and duties paid to the Nigeria Customs Service within the period under review.

Gaza also said that the companies should provide details of tax waivers and other incentives enjoyed plus gas and explosives contract details.

Rep. Dabo Ismail (APC-Bauchi), a member of the committee, said that Dangote Cement Company had continued to make increasing profits in the country despite being able to source most of its raw materials locally.

Ismail said that in 2022, the company declared a profit of N524 billion, N553 billion in 2023 and have so far made N166.4 billion in 2024.

The lawmaker said that there is no reason why the price of cement will keep rising in the market to the detriment of Nigerians while producers are smiling to the banks.

Earlier, the Group Managing Director of Dangote Cement Company, Arvind Pathack, said that 95 percent of production costs are either imported or linked to foreign exchange.

He explained that there had been between 100 percent to 333 percent increase in the price of major cement input materials like gas, AGO, gypsum, imported coal, spare parts, new trucks, tyres and petrol among others.

Pathack said that the company is made to pay in dollars some of its contracts to access gas and explosives, adding that the provision made by the Central Bank of Nigeria was not enough to meet demand so they engage in international sales and also source from the parallel market.

According to him, logistics issues such as deplorable state of key roads, creates several issues, including longer time to deliver, increase in truck maintenance and delivery cost.

The GMD explained that lack of sufficient forex to settle trade obligations had resulted in huge forex losses to a tune of N150 billion per annum, while paying 30 percent interest rate on loans.

He said between May 2023 and June 2024, there has been over 220 percent devaluation of the Naira among many other challenges like insecurity and public power supply.

Pathack said the cost of building materials like reinforcement, granite and aluminium window had increased by 177 percent to 283 percent, while cement had increased by 166 percent between 2023 and 2024.

He said cement was being sold at an average cost of N7,200, adding that any price over N10,000 was the handwork of retailers, which the company had no control over.

According to him, when converted to dollars, a bag of cement is sold at $7.8 in Benin, $6.6 in Togo, $7.8 in Ghana, $4.4 in India, while that of Nigeria is $4.43, making it one of the cheapest in Africa.

The committee admonished the companies to look into their policies and operations with a view to reducing the price of cement in the country.

In an interview with newsmen, the chairman of the committee expressed hope that the engagement will lead to a reduction in the price of cement.

He blamed the high price of the commodity on the inaction of the Federal Competition Consumer Protection Commission.

Gaza said that as an agency responsible for the protection of consumers, the FCCPC failed to protect Nigerians against middlemen who sold the commodity for as high as N14,000 after purchasing it for N6,000 at the factory.

He said: “We are extremely hopeful that this engagement will lead to a reduction in the price of cement.

“FCCPC has slept on their functions so far.

“Their inactivity and non-responsiveness to price is what has put Nigeria where we are today.”

