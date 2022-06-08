Rising graphic and suggestive contents on TV, radio, by Lilian Mabeek

The National Films and Videos Censors Board was established by Act 85 of 1993 as the official regulatory agency for the film and video sector of the Nigerian economy. Knowing that a body as this exist is an applause. But what is its core function? This body needs to come alive to its responsibilities as an agency that the government should use to kick against scenes that divide and promote disunity in any movie.

Graphic content is visual image with drugs, alcohol, killing, shooting, rituals, sex, strong words, violence, smoking and everything that is X-rated and uncensored that is shown on television.

The music videos that are aired nowadays on television are also not left out, The contents are very disturbing to the extent they promotes nudity, brutish gestures, swear languages and generally immodest scenes.

What are the authorities doing about the surge of obscene contents all around the music videos? I have seen music videos that all the dancers danced semi-naked and almost naked. It is also worrisome that our youngsters know the lyrics and latest dance steps to this songs and their parents allow them watch and memorise this kind of songs. There are more prevalent adults songs and there are no more differences between adults songs and movies. Everything now goes on air. Where about the children kind of series, music and movies?

Are you surprised the ills and moral decadence seen all over Nigeria? There are no more exercise of discretion among the child, adolescents, teenagers and youngsters. There is a process of exposure decades back. It was not found on our television channels that an indecent movie would be shown at family times. Those were the days the Censors Board was penalising movies and songs that fell short of decency.

How have the authorises faired with the influx of artists releasing all sorts of music, movies and home videos?

The focus now is to safeguard our youngsters and redirect their mindset and give them a better orientation to disregard those indecent scenes shown on television and face the real world void of guns, killing, sex, drugs, rituals, to live a more moral life. What our children watch is possible of corrupting their minds and focus in life. Constantly seeing and watching these scenes on television may ingrain the wrong morals, thereby making them accept it as the norm.

There have been arguments about parental control settings on the programmes, but how many of our parents are always home to ensure that the settings on the programme remain, especially with today’s kind of teenagers and children. No doubts, they are more vast in technology than their parents. It requires concerted efforts to make our wards focus on series that are meant for their ages.

These are the rave of the moment and it is a dangerous thing to imbibe on our children. It is imperative that our smart children are kept under check before it gets out of hands.