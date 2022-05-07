Rising artiste, EQUALZ2 releases new hit single  

A fast-rising Nigerian artiste, Ejike Nwankwo a.k.a EQUALZ2 has released a hit single titled: “Confused” to thrill his fans.

Nwankw, a forex expert disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Saturday in Enugu, South Western Nigeria.

The superstar disclosed he started out his music career at the age of 18, as an indigenous rapper but later switched to singing.

Nwankwo who is known for his unique vocal delivery style and great stage performance, had decided to thrill his ever growing fans with a new banging

sound titled: “CONFUSED” Produced my Kayon M/M by Grandmix.

“You definitely will love this beautiful piece of art that appreciates the true beauty of every African woman out there.

“Don’t get it twisted; Love indeed is a beautiful thing,” he said.