Riots: UK assures Nigerians of safety, approves 430,000 visas this year

The United Kingdom has assured Nigerians in the country of their safety and security amid widespread protest over the alleged killing of three girls by a suspected immigrant.

The British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Dr. Richard Montgomery, gave the assurance on Wednesday in Abuja.

Montgomery spoke during a meeting with the Chairman/CEO of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa.

The vow by the British High Commissioner to Nigeria was made known in a statement by NiDCOM on Wednesday.

He was quoted to have said 12 British towns were affected by the disorder and over 400 people arrested.

He added that 60 special courts, including UK police and legal operatives, have been established to address the situation.

Montgomery also stated that the UK is home to people of different countries and races and will remain liberal to qualified persons who wish to live, study and work there.

He also emphasised that the UK will pursue justice against those who incite these acts through hatred and disinformation online.

According to the High Commissioner: “We will not, as a country, accept discrimination or attacks against any community.”

Dr. Montgomery also reported that approximately 430,000 Nigerian visa applications were successful this year.

He advised applicants to apply directly and be cautious of using agents.

The NiDCOM boss confirmed that no Nigerian has been affected by the disorder and that communications with the Nigerian High Commission and Diaspora groups have reported no casualties.

Dabiri-Erewa also reminded Nigerians of the UK travel advisory and urged compatriots in the Diaspora to stay safe.

