Rights violation: Court orders police to pay two men N6m

An Osun State High Court in Osogbo on Wednesday awarded the sum of N6 million against the police for fundamental human rights violation.

The police are to pay Yusuf Adepoju and Muddathir Kewdirorun the compensation for abusing their fundamental rights.

Justice A. Oyebiyi gave the order during a judgment in suit number: HOS/ M.157/2021.

Oyebiyi held that the applicants proved their case against the police beyond reasonable doubt.

The applicants had alleged that the police, without any prior invitation, invaded their homes at 3am on November 16, 2021 for reasons unknown to them.

The judge held that infringement on fundamental rights of innocent civilians was against the 1999 Constitution as amended.

He said that the applicants’ privacy and that of other members of their families were threatened by the police through the raid, without invitation, in the late hours of the night.