Frontline aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party in the November 6 governorship election in Anambra State, Dr. Obiora Okonkwo, has said only the right kind of leadership can unlock potential of the state.

Okonkwo, who stated this while addressing stakeholders, statutory delegates, local government and Ward executives of the PDP at Umunze during his Meet-the-Delegates tour to Orumba South council area, said only the right kind of leadership can create such policies that can create wealth and develop the state.

Addressing an ecstatic audience of party executives and delegates, Okonkwo explained that Anambra State was sitting on wealth which had remained untapped because of poor leadership vision.

He said, “The difference between Nigeria of NITEL era and Nigeria of GSM era, was policy which the Olusegun Obasanjo administration developed to change things and create wealth.

“Before GSM licences were first auctioned in Nigeria under the Obasanjo administration, we had military administrations. They couldn’t develop the right policy to liberalise telecoms and create wealth because they lacked the leadership skill. Obasanjo did that because he had the vision and the understanding of how policy could change Nigeria”, Okonkwo said.

He told the delegates who received him with the gift of a goat as a show of solidarity and also offered prayers for the success of his ambition, that Ananbra State under him will leverage development funds for the benefit of the state without dragging it into debt.

Okonkwo said Anambra’s Diapora community was ready to make huge investments in the state once the right kind of leadership was empanelled.

“The fund to develop Anambra State is sitting somewhere and waiting to be harnessed. I am not talking of taxing the people as it is currently being done. We have a Disapora community that is ready and willing to invest massively in the state once we elect the right kind of leadership.

“We must not fail to take advantage of the opportunity that June 26 presents to us to elect the right kind of candidate who has the vision and proven leadership skills, with observable results to fly the flag of our great party on November 6”, he added.