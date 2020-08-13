Operatives of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested arrested a two man robbery gang who specialised in drugging their victims before dispossessing them of their motorcycles.

The spokesman of the Command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, disclosed that the gang was smashed on August 10, 2020.

The two male suspects, Chidi Umeh, 40, and Obinna Onyebuchi, 28, were arrested following a distress call received by the Divisional Police Officer of Owode Egbado Division, SP Olabisi Elebute, from the residents of Alanu area of Owode Yewa that the two men who have drugged a motorcyclist and were about taking away his bike.

On receiving the distress call, Elebute quickly led the anti-robbery team to the scene, where the two suspects were apprehended with the help of members of the public.

On interrogation, Umeh, who came all the way from Nnewi in Anambra State, confessed to the commission of the crime.

He explained that he sells motorcycle parts in Nnewi and he used to come to Owode area to snatch motorcycles from the owners after drugging them through energy drink, which he used to give his victims on a friendly note.

Onyebuchi corroborated his confession, but claimed that this is the first time he followed him out on robbery assignment.

Oyeyemi said that as at press time on August 12, 2020, their latest victim was still sleeping in the hospital as a result of the effect of the drug on him.

The suspects confessed to have snatched up to four motorcycles at different times.

The Commissioner, Ogun State Police Command, Edward A. Ajogun, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for discreet investigation.

Ajogun warned motorcyclists to stop taking any edible from their passengers who are total strangers to them in order to forestall the occurrence of such heinous crime.