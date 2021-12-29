Richard Mofe-Damijo hails wife, Jumobi, on 21st wedding anniversary

Popular Nollywood actor, Richard Mofe-Damijo, has hailed his wife, Jumobi, on their 21st wedding anniversary.

Popularly known as RMD, the former Commissioner in Delta State took to his Instagram page to mark the anniversary.

He wrote: “I can’t believe we are 21 years today! My Abike, my Abk, my Abik, strong and courageous.

“(You) gave up your fame to make us a home! ‘One in the family is enough,’ you said. Unworthy me. Thank you for yesterday, today, and forever. I love you big time.

“When your regular spies do send this to you later, forgive me.

“I know you hate this picture because you were heavily pregnant with Tega and your nose was flared. It would be a good place to start the conversation.

“See how well and fine we both are now. What a journey we’ve had. This woman you get heart sha!”

Mofe-Damijo and Jumobi got married in May 1996 and are blessed with four children.