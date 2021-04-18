The Tinubu Media Office has expressed concerns that the humanitarian efforts of some volunteer groups that are distributing bags of rice to the needy in the name of the national leader of the All Progressives Party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, may be sabotaged by people “who hate others and who would try to wreck the noble humanitarian efforts of others.”

Lately, the online media was inundated with video clips of bags of rice bearing the photographs of Bola Tinubu allegedly being distributed in the North, ostensibly in furtherance of his 2023 presidential ambition.

The gesture has since been credited to volunteer groups that are in support of Tinubu presidency.

In a statement on Sunday signed by Tunde Rahman, the Tinubu Media Office said the national leader commends the “good efforts” and “ labour of compassion”, and is gratified that those who support him also have an abiding concern for the welfare of those in need.

“That this exercise of compassion and help is occurring during the Holy month of Ramadan makes it that much more gratifying,” he said.

He commended the volunteer groups behind the work of charity, but urged them to be careful.

“Sadly, just as we have true humanitarians among us, our society also has many who hate others and who would try to wreck the noble humanitarian (efforts) of others.

“Thus, those who are distributing rice and other things to people in need, whether or not with bags bearing Asiwaju’s likeness or not, we urge you to please make sure you get the items from trusted and reliable suppliers.

“Do not allow hate-filled people to turn your efforts against you,” the statement warned.

It also advised those who are receiving such gifts being distributed to take such things only from people they know and trust, and to verify the source and content of what is being distributed.

“It is necessary because we fear some malevolent elements may try to undermine and destroy these noble efforts because of their political opposition to Asiwaju or simply because they have no love for their fellow man,” the statement read further.

“Asiwaju says to such people that they have every right to oppose or dislike him. However, they have no right to undermine humanitarian efforts providing needed food to the poor or otherwise victimize them.

“If these actors want to fight Asiwaju, so be it. But they should have the minimal decency to leave poor people alone and not to disturb or disrupt attempts to alleviate the hardships of the hungry and struggling among us.”