Ribadu assumes office, promises to stabilise Nigeria

Mallam Nuhu Ribadu on Monday officially assumed duty as National Security Adviser with a pledge to subdue insecurity and stabilise Nigeria.

Ribadu, who was appointed by President Bola Tinubu on June 19, took over from retired Major General Babagana Monguno.

He said as he assumed duties: “This is work for Nigerians and we intend to continue with what has been done.

“We will stabilise this country, we will secure our country, and we will make Nigeria peaceful.”

Ribadu said that the administration of President Tinubu has the firm belief that “time has come for this country to enjoy peace, restore order and the rule of law just like any other country in the world.

“Securing the nation is a continuous process.

“We will look at what has been done and build on it.

“We will count on your support in the course of discharging our responsibilities.

“Mr. President has a huge commitment to securing every inch of our country.

“We will work with all stakeholders to deliver on this vision.

“This enormous task of securing our country is that of all Nigerians, and all friends of Nigeria.”

Ribadu solicited the full cooperation of all servicemen and women as well as all Nigerians.

He said there was the need for Nigerians to unite to accomplish the administration’s quest for a more stable, peaceful and prosperous nation.

In his remarks, the former NSA said: “Ribadu is well equipped, well qualified, well educated and have a very deep understanding of the complexity of the security challenges confronting the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

He added that the new NSA has the capacity to tackle whatever challenge he might encounter having served in various related positions.

Monguno said he had submitted a comprehensive handover note to his successor and briefed him extensively.

He said: “For me, I want to give gratitude to the Almighty God for giving me the grace to serve for such a long time.

“And also allowing me to depart in good health and enjoy the rest of my life in an atmosphere that is bereft of the type of pressure associated with this very important office.

“I am also wishing in the same vein, that Malam Nuhu Rubadu will have a very successful tenure and depart in good health when the time comes for him to depart.”

Monguno said the ever changing 21st security environment demands complex approach.

He added: “Today we are dealing with a situation in which we have terrorists and insurrectionists.

“The way and manner you will deal with the situation is such that you will have to rely on a collection of competent staff.”

He urged the staff to support and cooperate with the new NSA to achieve the desired national security objectives.