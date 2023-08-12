Rhodes-Vivour threatens revolution if ‘judiciary fail to declare the right judgement’

The governorship candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 elections in Lagos State, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, has threatened that there will be a revolution in Nigeria if the judiciary fails to deliver the right judgment in the cases in court.

The Eagle Online is reporting that the Labour Party is in court in Lagos State for the 2023 governorship election.

So also is the Labour Party in court for the presidential election, where Peter Obi was the flag bearer in the February 25, 2023 election.

Obi’s case against the declaration of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress as the winner of the poll is before the Presidential Election Petitions Court.

The court had adjourned for judgement earlier in the week.

The Lagos State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal had on Saturday also adjourned for judgement in the case brought by Rhodes-Vivour against Babajide Sanwo-Olu of the All Progressives Congress, who was declared the winner of the poll by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

The cases of both the Labour Party and Peoples Democratic Party against Sanwo-Olu were adjourned for judgment.

Dr. Abdulaziz Adediran was the candidate of the PDP for the poll.

Tweeting on his Twitter handle on Saturday, Rhodes-Vivour said the court must deliver the right judgment otherwise there will be a revolution that even the Economic Community of West African States will not be able to handle.

The position of the Labour Party candidate came amid the move by ECOWAS to get the junta that overthrew President Mohamed Bazoum in Niger Republic out of power.

He tweeted: “BREAKING NEWS: If Judiciary Fail to declare the right Judgement. There will be Revolution in this country that ECOWAS cannot withstand.

“Niger Junta/Benue to Lagos/Northerners/Renewed Shege/PEPT Judgement/Fuel – #615 pic.twitter.com/ZF6M9NFtBE.”