RHOAbuja: Meet Princess Jecoco, the energy queen and vibe goddess

She is not your regular mama, she is an extra mama.

Meet Princess Umeh-Ubaka aka Princess Jecoco, a cast of the recently announced The Real Housewives of Abuja. She describes herself as an energy queen, vibes goddess, ginger mama, the life of the party, all round best chick and the life of the party.

Princess Jecoco is a lawyer, brand ambassador, influencer, content creator, YouTuber and hotelier. She is currently the managing director of the Sefcon group of hotels. She is married and a mother to two beautiful kids.

The Borno State born beau has got blue blood running through her veins as she is a real life princess. Princess has lived in Lagos, the UK and currently lives in Abuja.

A passionate culture ambassador, Princess Jecoco is also the president of Umu Asa Cultural Association, an association established for the preservation of the Igbo culture.

Princess is edgy, extra, and always commands attention whenever she walks into a room. She is dramatic, loves to be free and does not like judgemental and uptight people.

The energy queen will be dishing drama and serving style on The Real Housewives of Abuja when it debuts exclusively on Showmax on February 17.