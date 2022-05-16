Reward for Voters: Week 1 winners emerge in StarTimes – AMAA Short Film Festival

StarTimes, in partnership with the Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA), has rewarded viewers and voters in the ongoing StarTimes-AMAA Short Film Festival, popularly called The Shorts.

Four voters are randomly selected weekly to share two-hundred and fifty-thousand-naira prize money.

Gloria James won N100,000, while Felix Williams, Ayobami Okanlawon, and Shedrack de Tactician won N50,000 each in week one.

The promotions continue till the last week of May. You can be part of the weekly lucky winners when you download the StarTimesOn App to vote for your favorite short films in the ongoing “Short Film Festival” by AMAA and StarTimes. There are loads of amazing prizes to be won!

‘The Shorts’ is live and available for the viewing pleasure of StarTimes Subscribers on the ST Nollywood Plus and ST Nollywood channel daily at 8 pm from the 25th of April, 2022.

Non-subscribers can download the StarTimes-ON App (on Apple and Google Play Store) to enjoy over 220 short films. The short films are selected from over 500 entries across Africa and African Diaspora. Over $10,000 in prizes is earmarked for outstanding movies. The winners will be decided by viewers’ votes. The best movie, judged by viewers’ votes, will get $3000 and a laptop; the 2nd Prize will receive $2000 and a phone; while the 3rd Prize gets $1000 and a phone. A special prize of $1000 is reserved for the best documentary.

All voting is done on the app. Follow StarTimes social media pages to learn more.