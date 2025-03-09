Reward for betrayal, by Gabriel Agbo

This is being false or disloyal to a friend or to a cause. It is also being deceptive; not to be relied upon. Treacherous actions always attract curses upon the person(s) involved and on their next generations. Unless the cause betrayed is ungodly itself. And this is why we must always be very careful of the way we live. The word of God says that whatever a man sows, that he must also reap. You cannot act treacherously without reaping the punishment. If the reaping does not come immediately, still know that it will surface later.

There are people that just enjoy being deceptive or selling out. They can never be true to a friend, to an associate or to a cause to the end.

They love to betray anything and everything. They are slippery. They will pretend to be loyal only to go behind and betray the cause. They will dine with you, study your weaknesses and strengths, and then effortlessly, hand you over to your enemies.

Look at Judas Iscariot. He was an official of Jesus’ ministry. He ate with him, prayed with him and in fact, was the treasurer of the ministry. But he chose to betray his master for money. Even when Jesus predicted his betrayal, Judas also like the other apostles, asked, “Master (teacher). Am I the one, am I?” But after all this, he still went ahead and did what he had decided to do.

A treacherous person is always heartless, conscienceless, dangerous and godless. They are always the most dangerous people to deal with; because you can never know what is in their mind, unless the Spirit of God reveals it to you. But Jesus also has a word for the betrayer (treacherous person). He said that cursed is the man that will betray him. That it would be better for the person if he had not been born. And you saw how Judas the betrayer ended. He hanged himself; even without enjoying the ‘gain’ of his treachery. There is always a curse on deceptive, false, treacherous people. And it often goes generational.

Let’s further look at the generational consequences of this sin by Judas. Peter, while addressing about 120 believers after the ascension of the LORD, said that the home of Judas will be desolate, with no one living in it and that his position will be taken by someone else.

Read it: “Brothers, it was necessary for the Scriptures to be fulfilled concerning Judas, who guided the Temple police to arrest Jesus. This was predicted long ago by the Holy Spirit, Speaking through King David. Judas was one of us, chosen to share in the ministry with us. (Judas bought a field with the money he received for his treachery, and falling there, he burst open, spilling out his intestines. The news of his death spread rapidly among all the people of Jerusalem, and they gave the place the Aramaic name Akeldama, which means ‘Field of Blood’). “This was predicted in the book of Psalms, where it says, ‘Let his home become desolate, with no one living in it.’ And again, ‘Let his position be given to someone else.” – Acts 1:16-20.

This was terrible! Now, can you see the generational dimension? The consequences of the sin will not only be on the culprit – Judas, but also on his home. Home means family, house, quarters, residence, a dwelling place. And it can also be a place of birth, home town, native land, etc. The bible said that his home will become desolate (uninhabited, deserted, barren, austere, forbidding, miserable, unhappy, depressed, wretched, and dejected). God! Just for the sin of betrayal by one indiscreet man? Are you a betrayer??

Let’s also see few more examples from the bible:

Ham/Canaanites

After the flood, one day Noah was lying in his tent naked and drunk. His youngest son – Ham saw his father in that mood and instead of covering him or even minding his own business, he derided his own father, went outside and told his brothers. Now, his wiser brothers Shem and Japheth immediately, covering their eyes, went and covered their father’s nakedness. When Noah woke up from his drunkenness, he learnt what Ham had done and promptly cursed him and his descendants,

“When Noah woke up from his drunken stupor, he learned what Ham, his youngest son, had done. Then he cursed the descendants of Canaan, the son of Ham: ‘A curse on the Canaanites! May they be the lowest of servants to the descendants of Shem and Japheth.” – Genesis 9:24-25.

Noah expected his youngest son Ham to have given him that respect and honour as a father or even as an elder, and at least cover his nakedness, but he didn’t do that. Instead he made a mockery of the whole thing. His father felt betrayed and as a result released this generational curse upon Ham and his next generations. Ham was disloyal and unconsciously sealed the destinies of his children and subsequent generations. Why would one mock or celebrate the nakedness (weakness) of his/her own parents?

Parental curses are very strong and always go generational. So many people are today suffering from parental generational curses. Truly, it is one of the most effective I have ever seen. It is like whatever you do to your parents must come back to you. Your children will do the same to you. I have always heard people say that their children are doing exactly what they themselves did to their own parents. It’s like a ‘standing curse’.

Even the bible further said that for you to live long and for it to be well with you, you must treat your parents well. Yes, very well. We must respectfully, with love and gratitude, treat our parents and elders very well. (Even if you think they are bad people). So many blessings come through this. Their blessings as well as curses are very sure and generational. What is your current relationship with your parents? Your mentors, helpers, relations, spiritual parents? Are you treating them well? If not, go look for them. Take care of them now! We will continue next week. God bless you!

