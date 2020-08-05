The Publisher of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore, has escaped arrest in Lagos as police apprehended a Port Harcourt, Rivers State-based journalist, Agba Jalingo, and 18 other protesters for staging a protest in Lagos.

The protest took place on Wednesday.

The protesters were immediately arraigned before a Mobile Court sitting in Oshodi after being held for over six hours.

The court, however, freed them.

Jalingo and the other protesters were seen walking out of the Safety Arena, Oshodi, where the court sat.