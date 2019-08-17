The Department of State Services has finally released Ibrahim Dan-Halilu, 11 days after he was arrested in his Kaduna residence.

Dan-Halilu, a former Politics Editor at DailyTrust newspaper, was arrested by the intelligence agency over a Facebook post he made allegedly “supporting” #RevolutionNow, a pressure group which hitherto agitated for a revolution in the country citing “abysmal governance and inept leadership” by the political class.

An intelligence operative with the DSS told PRNigeria that the erstwhile DailyTrust Editor was finally released in Kaduna at about 6pm on Friday and has since been re-united with his family.

Dan-Halilu, after a preliminary investigation, was released penultimate Wednesday, but was again re-arrested after the operatives of DSS in Kaduna received a marching directive from Abuja that he should be made to undergo further thorough investigation and “rigorous” questioning.

A family source, who prefers to remain anonymous, confirmed that Dan-Halilu has been released and is happy to be re-united with his loved ones after a long while.