Senator Tayo Alasoadura, a ministerial nominee from Ondo State, has called on the 9th Senate to revisit the Petroleum Industry Governance Bill for the good of the country.

Alasoadura made the call, in Abuja on Thursday, when he appeared at the ongoing screening of ministerial nominees by the senate.

He said revisiting the bill and its eventual passage would result in the earning of more funds from the nation’s oil resources.

He also said that there was the need for the senate to also revisit the Nuclear Energy Regulatory Bill of which public hearing had already been conducted in the 8th senate.

Alasoudura,who was Chairman, Committee on Petroleum (upstream) in the 8th senate said passage of the Nuclear Bill would consolidate Nigeria’s quest to diversify to clean energy.

Speaking on his contributions, while in the 8th senate, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, urged the nominee to try and convince the executive to sign the PIGB, when he eventually emerges as a minister.

In his remark, President of the Senate, Dr Ahmad Lawan, said what was required to succeed in the PIGB was for the executive and legislature to come together and faction out the best approach for the bill.

He said several efforts on the PIGB had been made at various individual levels, hence the need for both arms of government to work together.

Meanwhile, the nominee who spoke briefly was later accorded the privilege of taking a bow.