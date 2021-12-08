Revised Travel Protocol: FG announces fine for defaulting airlines

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority on Tuesday issued notification that any airline that flouts the newly revised COVID-19 Provisional Quarantine Protocols will pay fine of $3,500 per passenger.

The NCAA Director-General, Captain Musa Nuhu, gave the notification in an All Operators Letter dated December 3, 2021.

The letter, with reference: NCAA/DG/AIR/16/327, was to all accountable managers in Lagos.

Nuhu added that airlines that flout the directive might risk outright ban for non-compliance with the requirements.

He noted that all airlines protocols for international flight operations and quarantine protocols for travellers arriving Nigeria issued on July 1, 2021 still subsists.

Nuhu said the revised provisional quarantine protocol for travellers arriving or departing Nigeria becomes effective on December 5, 2021.

On inbound passengers, airlines are to only board passengers who were in possession of a paid permit to travel with a QR Code, he said.

The Director General added that this also included the result of a negative COVID-19 PCR test done not later than 48 hours from the time of boarding.

Nuhu said for any inbound passenger who was unable to either make payment for his/her repeat PCR tests or generate a permit to travel via the Nigerian International Travel Portal, airlines were to send an email to: [email protected]; [email protected]; and [email protected] for necessary assistance.

He added: “As for outbound passengers, airlines are to only board passengers travelling out of Nigeria with evidence of either full vaccination.

“Better still the result of negative COVID-19 PCR test done NCDC accredited laboratories not later than 48 hours from the time of boarding.

‘’Non-compliance to these pre-boarding requirements by any airline will attract a penalty of $3,500 per passenger.

“Airlines who consistently fail to comply will these requirements may be banned from coming to Nigeria.”