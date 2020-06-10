The House of Representatives has opposed the position of President Muhammadu Buhari when he reduced the budget of the National Assembly in the revised 2020 Budget.

President Buhari in the revised budget sent to National Assembly slashed the lawmakers’ budget.

The initial budget of N128 billion passed in December before the pang of the Coronavirus Disease set in, was reduced to N115 billion by Buhari.

But in the revised budget passed by the House of Representatives on Wednesday, the lawmakers resisted decrease in their annual budget by President Buhari.

While considering the budget, the lawmakers included N4 billion vote to address the grievances of Resident Doctors who are threatening to embark on industrial action on June 15, 2020.

The Senate is expected to lay the budget tomorrow and pass it into law before concurring with the House of Representatives.

