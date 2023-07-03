Review your financial plan, by Ola Emmanuel

828 828

Unpredictable costs of raw materials, rising inflation, disruptions to consumption patterns, changes in taste and fashion, changes in government policies and other environmental factors, and several more, have combined to make doing business a tough call. The current economic reforms that are happening in Nigeria have made financial planning an exercise that must be carried out and be reviewed as often as necessary. How profitable a business can be must first be seen before the business commences operations – this is becoming a serious challenge to business owners and managers in contemporary Nigeria.

Financial planning is like preparing an architectural design for a building or having a human skeleton first before flesh is added to make a beautiful human being. It is important that a business operator knows ahead of time what his or her business should yield as returns on investment (how much profit or if loss) and how the yield will be made up before the first day the business is opened to sell to customers. It is only the inexperienced, untried and untested business minds that start and run a business without taking time from time to time to do and review the financial plan, rework the sales and costs plan as well as the cash flow plan. The end-result is a failed business and unhappiness. When you have a financial plan for your business, you are able to discover how serious you are concerning the business and see clearly what may be the outcome over a period of time.

It is not a crime if a business doesn’t make any profit during the first few months of its existence. As a matter of fact some businesses, by their nature, do not make profit in their early years. Investors or promoters of businesses with very long gestation period are always patient while they keep pumping in more money to pay the business’ bills. However, some businesses whose gestation period is short should start making profit as soon as possible.

Now in a very unstable business environment, it becomes a huge problem if a loss-run by a business is not checked as early as possible. A good sales and costs plan will reveal how soon the profit making will be. A sales and costs plan will help you identify which of the month or months in a particular period your business may likely record losses, what the losses may look like; and what month(s) in the same period the business may begin to make profit and what the profit may look like at the end of the accounting period.

Your Costs and Sales Plan: There is a technique required or involved in preparing a reliable and useful sales and costs plan. A business owner needs not be a professional to do a sales and costs plan. He or she can sit with a good business consultant to help prepare it. But every business owner should know the process of sales and costs plan preparation so that he can put himself in a better position to analyse and interpret the figures. A good practical business plan training will equips you with this skill that you need not only to interpret and understand what is really happening in your business through the figures showing up, but you will be able to do the sales and costs plans yourself anytime you need one for an existing business or for a new idea you want to launch.

What Are The Benefits Of A Sales And Costs Plan? Besides what had been mentioned heretofore, sales and costs plan helps a business owner to understand the effect of overhead costs on sales and the trading bottom-line. Since you are able to anticipate overhead costs your business may incur per month and you are able to juxtapose it with the expected sales, it will be clear to you whether you are carrying much costs compared to your sales potential. This intelligence enables you to make informed decisions to adjust your spending or business strategy before it becomes too late. You will be able to know whether you must necessarily cut costs or introduce more than one product line.

Many businesses lose patronage due to their inability to keep their customers satisfied as a result of inability to keep good stocks level. When clients are turned back disappointed several times due to lack of products they want, a business is already courting troubles. The sales and costs plan enables a business operator understands the stocks required to generate a particular amount in sales in a month and how much money is required to stock up without tying down money by over-stocking and incurring additional costs on warehousing. Close to this is the ability of the sales and costs plan to specially capture the factory operations’ costs, in case of a manufacturing business.

Putting projected sales and costs in proper perspective helps a business owner know what kind of water he is trying to step into, whether it is safe or if it is one capable of sweeping him away. Thus, preparing the plan will guarantee the safety of lifetime savings and reduced loss of investments.