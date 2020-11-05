As football betting continues to increase in popularity with Nigerians, the demand for more betting options has increased as well.

While there are plenty of brick-and-mortar shops that Nigerians can visit to place their bets, the fact is that online betting is by far the better and easier way to wager on football matches now.

Because sports betting is such a popular pastime for Nigerians, there are dozens of online gambling companies that are trying to gain the attention of Nigerian players. Many will offer promises of big paydays, “the best bets” and any number of other attractive-sounding prospects in the hopes of getting more players to sign up for an account with their site.

However, it’s important for anyone who is serious about making money with sports bets to be able to sift through these sites so that they can separate the good from the bad. In many cases, the sites that are the most insistent about players getting big wins and easy payouts are often the worst for players to deposit with.

In order to help Nigerians learn where to safely sign up for a sports betting account, sites like Betnaija.ng will take the time to vet the legitimacy of these online bookmakers. This means that players can visit the Betnaija homepage and quickly and easily scan the listings to find a site that is both safe and lucrative.

How to Choose the Right Online Bookmaker

Ultimately, choosing the right online sports betting site will come down to a matter of personal preference. However, there are a few things that punters should look for when they are narrowing down their choices.

There are a number of sites that meet these criteria, and answering these questions can help to make the decision about where to place bets much easier. The online bookmakers listed below are all excellent examples of gambling sites that fit these expectations.

Nairabet

Nairabet has been on the scene since 2009, and they have a reputation for offering a secure and safe betting experience. They offer an enormous range of football betting markets in addition to more than two dozen other sports, so this is a great option for players who want the ability to bet on football as well as other sports.

Players who need variety will be thrilled to know that Nairabet has been known to offer over 1,000 football betting markets at once for games all over the world. This means access to bets at all times of the day. They have a variety of bet types as well, including live bets, traditional handicaps, double combos and Asian handicaps.

The sheer number of football betting markets available is seen as a drawback by some, but for Nigerians who are interested in football bets, this makes Nairabet one of the most popular online sports books available. The only downside to Nairabet is that they don’t offer as many promotional bonuses as other sports books.

Bet9ja

Bet9ja is likely one of the most well-known names in the Nigerian football betting scene. They’ve been around since 2013 and have an outstanding reputation. They are also the primary sponsors of the Nigerian Premier League, so players know that there will be a huge football betting market available through Bet9ja.

Because they are veterans of the Nigerian sports betting market, they understand exactly what players want and they work hard to give it to them. They have great welcome offers, a well-made mobile app and excellent customer service.

NetBet

NetBet is a relatively large online casino site in Europe that has expanded to include Nigerian players as well. While they are known primarily for their extensive catalog of fun and exciting casino games, they are also a very popular sports book.

They have a comprehensive selection of sports betting markets, and the number of football bets that they have ensures that punters have plenty of ways to get in on the action. They also have the option to make in-game bets, which means that bettors can add an extra level of excitement to watching a football match.

Another great feature of NetBet’s sports book is the ability to cash out at any time during a match. This means that if you’re doing well and want to stop while you’re ahead, or if the bet isn’t going your way and you want to get out of it, you can cash out.

LionsBet

LionsBet is an online sports book that is tailored to a Nigerian audience, and this means that they have a substantial football betting market. They also recognise that most Nigerians prefer to place bets on their mobile devices, so their site is designed to be very mobile-friendly.

The odds offered in their betting markets are some of the most competitive that Nigerians will be able to find. This means that it’s often easier for players to make profitable bets. Football is one of the most heavily featured sports, but there are also 25 other sports that players can bet on if they wish.

Finally, LionsBet also offers live betting markets and a number of exciting promotional offers that can add up to great paydays. All of these features combine to make LionsBet an appealing choice for Nigerians.

Finding the Best Football Betting Site Doesn’t Have to Be Hard

Getting in on the immensely popular pastime of sports betting is a great way to make some extra cash while having fun with friends. Online football betting is a booming industry, and this means that it’s important to make smart choices about where to place bets.