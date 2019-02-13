Review of media monitoring report of electoral process published by IPC, by Richard Akinnola

As indicated in this concise document, this is a report of the outcome of the monitoring of 12 print and online newspapers on the coverage of electoral issues for the period of September to December 2018.

As indicated in this concise document, this is a report of the outcome of the monitoring of 12 print and online newspapers on the coverage of electoral issues for the period of September to December 2018.

This detailed report, supported with charts and graphs, has encapsulated the reportorial nuances of each of the newspapers covered.

One noticeable feature that is common to this report is the concentration of reports on the “big parties” to the detriment of the “smaller parties.” And this is emblematic of the mindset of the Nigerian media, whereby the new or the not so prominent political parties are given scant mention.

As a matter of fact, a presidential candidate of one of the supposed small parties, complained about five years ago in a newspaper interview, that financial demands of journalists in the coverage of his activities and campaigns, impacted negatively in his media visibility.

This raises a very crucial point. As a matter of fact, if this report had covered the electronic media, the result of the research would have been worse because of the level of commercialisation of news in that sector. In actual fact, l have been a victim of such practice, whereby a public presentation of a media-related book was termed commercial by a television station.

This aspect of the report poses a major challenge to the press and the responsibility of the press to the people. If we have to be real, political actors – candidates and parties alike – must have a heavy financial war chest for them to be well reported and projected in the media, as we have seen in this report.

This is an issue which we have to critically address, otherwise, we are invariably shutting the doors against candidates who are not financially buoyant. To me, this is the main issue that resonates in this report. This has put the smaller parties in a disadvantaged position.

When you look at the percentage difference in terms of mentions, APC got 55.9% of mentions, PDP that came second in terms of mentions got 29.12% and all the other “smaller” parties got insignificant percentages of mentions.

For instance, a new party like Zenith Labour party has a lot of presence in Ondo State, with the party fielding candidates in almost all the National and State Assembly seats. Unfortunately, this has not been effectively covered or reported by the media.

Of course, we cannot close our eyes to the subtle gender discrimination in terms of visibility given to female candidates and even in the process of interviewing news sources, where there have been a disproportionate percentage against women.

Having said that, this is a very good report and l must commend the International press Centre for this initiative and it’s team of researchers for this laudable initiative, which would no doubt help the press to rethink its coverage of electoral issues and hopefully improve on its performance.