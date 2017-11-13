Review of Broadband Plan will provide many answers – NCC

Review of the Nigerian National Broadband Plan will provide answers to most of the questions that have risen from its implementation, the Nigerian Communications Commission, have said.

The NCC Executive Vice Chairman, Prof. Umar Danbatta gave the assurance in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Lagos on Monday.

He said that the review was necessary as the plan was nearing expiration.

Danbatta said that monitoring and evaluation were important components of any plan; hence, the need for the review.

He said: “Many areas of the plan may have been accomplished but this planned review will require the committee to look at the plan and to come out with what exactly is the level of the implementation and what we need to do more in another plan.

“The Nigerian Broadband Plan was designed for the years 2013 to 2018, and as with most plans, this plan has a life.

”As with most plans, there is need for review to ascertain its efficiency.”

Danbatta hoped that the review would help to establish areas where the country should do more, adding that the areas might be included in another plan.

He said that as at February 2017, broadband penetration level in the country was at 21 per cent.

According to him, the commission was determined to achieve the 30 per cent broadband penetration target by 2018.

Danbatta said: “2018 is December 2018; so, we are looking at a year from now.

“Nigerians should bear witness to the various initiatives we have put in place in order to ensure that we hit the targe.’’

NAN reports that the Minister of Communications, Adebayo Shittu, had said that the five-year broadband plan might be reviewed by the end of 2018.

Shittu said that the review would lead to a new plan that would be in line with technology trends.

He said that the targeted 30 per cent broadband penetration was low for Nigeria, considering clamours for broadband access by the citizens.