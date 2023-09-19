Revelations as Adedeji takes over from Nami as FIRS boss

The Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service, Dr. Zacch Adedeji, has said that about 96 percent of the Federal Government’s revenue was spent on debt servicing last year, while his predecessor, Muhammad Nami, said his administration assessed and recovered N4 trillion from the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited.

They both spoke at the FIRS Headquarters in Abuja when the new Tax Master took over from the outgoing FIRS boss.

Adedeji said spending 96 percent of revenue on debt servicing was not sustainable.

He said: “We are in a revenue crisis.

“Government revenue is low amid a huge public debt.

“Last year, 96 percent of government revenue went into debt servicing.

“Where debt has grown bigger than the Gross Domestic Product and debt servicing faster than revenue, immediate actions have to be taken to remedy the situation.

“In this direction, therefore, we will key into the reforms being made by President Bola Tinubu who has since inaugurated a Presidential Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms Committee.

“The mandate of the committee is to, among other things, evolve an effective design and implementation of fiscal policy and tax reforms for economic prosperity.

“At FIRS, we will embrace efforts being made to design a tidy fiscal landscape for the country and in the process, address some of the obstacles impeding effective operations of the service as the primary agency of government responsible for administration, assessment, collection, accounting as well as enforcement of taxes and levies.

“We need to innovate and build our operations on foolproof technology, while also evolving a hub of fresh ideas and creativity.”

Adedeji vowed to eliminate leakages in the system with a view to raking in all tax revenues into government coffers.

“He said: “We must definitely plug leakages.

“We need to strengthen our internal processes and control mechanisms.

“We must put a high premium on effective coordination of assigned tasks and delegated responsibilities.

“Under me, we will not force things down the throats of our stakeholders.

“I will always be ready to engage with them, work with and through them to jointly build a tax administration that we will all be proud of and one that enjoys the trust and confidence of all.

“Broadly, we intend to come up with a menu of strategies that will stimulate voluntary payment of taxes and levies.

“Yes, this is achievable because Nigerians acknowledge the need for the government to increase its revenue to be able to meet its obligations to them.

“In doing this, we will build a tax system that is smart and modern, one with unquestionable integrity and will earn the trust as well as admiration of stakeholders.”

Also Read:

Nami in his remarks disclosed that the agency was on its way to setting a new revenue record in 2023, having collected N8.5 as at September 14, adding that N4 trillion had been retrieved from the NNPCL.

He said he had surpassed his 10 percent Tax-to-GDP target of four years, having achieved 10.86 percent in two years.

He said the 18 per cent target in four years, set by the current administration, was not only achievable, but could be surpassed.