Rev. Ukpai was profoundly impactful — Okezie Ikpeazu

A former Governor of Abia State, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, has described the life of the Founder of Uma Ukpai Evangelistic Association, Rev. Uma Ukpai, as profoundly impactful.

The former governor said this in a tribute he personally signed following the announcement of the death of the renowned televangelist by his family.

In the statement made available to The Eagle Online on Tuesday, Ikpeazu said: “The passing of Rev. Dr. Uma Ukpai came to me as a moment of deep personal grief and reflection. Abia, Nigeria, and indeed the world, have lost a man of uncommon faith, humility, and spiritual depth. He was profoundly impactful. Rev. Ukpai was one of Abia’s greatest gifts to Christianity and humanity, a man whose life radiated divine purpose and total devotion to God’s work.

“Personally, I feel his loss very deeply. Rev. Uma Ukpai was a steadfast supporter throughout my tenure as Governor of Abia State. He stood by me with prayers, words of wisdom, and unwavering encouragement. He believed strongly in the vision of a peaceful and progressive Abia and constantly reminded me to govern with compassion, humility, and the fear of God.

“Even beyond public office, Rev. Ukpai remained a source of personal strength and spiritual guidance. His kindness, simplicity, and deep love for humanity were evident in every interaction. He was a man who carried God’s presence everywhere he went, bringing hope to the hopeless, healing to the afflicted, and light to those in despair.

“Rev. Uma Ukpai’s life was a true testimony of what it means to live for God and to serve others selflessly. His ministry touched countless lives across nations and generations, and his legacy of faith and service will continue to inspire us all.

“On behalf of my family, I extend my heartfelt condolences to the Ukpai family, the Uma Ukpai Evangelistic Association, and the entire body of Christ. While we mourn his passing, we take solace in knowing that he lived a fulfilled life and has now entered into the eternal rest of his Master, whom he served faithfully till the end.

“May his gentle soul rest in perfect peace.”