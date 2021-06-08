Senior Pastor of Household of God Church International Ministries, Reverend Chris Okotie, has shared a cryptic post on his Facebook page on Tuesday about a certain Emmanuel who had been consumed by divine indignation.

In his post, the clergyman stressed that the ”wizard of Endor” assumed the title of ”Emmanuel.”

Okotie’s post comes days after clergyman, T.B Joshua who is known for using the name ”Emmanuel” in his church, died.

Okotie’s post reads:

Wizard of Endor who assumed title of Emmanuel consumed – Reverend Chris Okotie

”Hebrews 1:13… Sit at my right hand until I make your enemies your footstool (Hupopodion/Greek)

“The wizard at Endor who assumed the title Emmanuel, has been consumed by divine indignation.

“And now his disciples bewail his ignominious exit.

“No marvel, one third of God’s angels followed the disgraced anointed cherub Lucifer!!

“Jehovah-Jesus our mighty gladiator has broken the head of the dragon with his mighty blows.

“He has descended from the mountain of spices with the fiery sword of his indignation.

“Glorious in his apparel and traveling in the greatness of his strength, he goes conquering and to conquer the adversaries of his church.

“Let those who swear by the Lord and by Malcham and the descendants of Haman, now tremble in fear.

“The day of the vengeance of our God has fully come to Nigeria.

“And they shall not escape. Operation Hupopodion (footstool) has commenced.

“More Power To You !!!

” Rev Chris Okotie.”