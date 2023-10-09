Rev. Adejuwon, three others for CCIC annual camp meeting

Rev. Tokunbo Adejuwon is to feature at the annual camp meeting of Christ Chapel International Churches, which kicks off on October 18, 2023 and ends on October 22, 2023.

Other renowned preachers for the event are Rev. Funke Felix Adejumo; Bishop Francis Wale Oke and Rev. Tunde Bolanta.

The CCIC is headed by the renowned faith preacher, Rev. Dr. Tunde Joda.

The camp meeting, with the theme: “God My Ebenezer,” will be held at the church’s headquarters, Akin Mateola Street, Off Raji Rasaq Road, Amuwo Odofin Phase II, Lagos.

The programme starts from 9am and ends at 5:30pm daily.

Rev. Adejuwon is a teacher of the gospel and hails from Ijero in Nigeria.

A graduate of the University of Ibadan, he studied Christian Ministry at the Rhema Bible Training Centre in 2004.

Later on in January 2010, he became the National Director of Rhema Nigeria.

He is happily married to Pastor Akunna Adejuwon.

Their union is blessed with three beautiful children – two girls and a boy (Zoe, Sophia and Victor Adejuwon).

Adejuwon has authored books in line with the Christian faith, with one of them being: “In Him Realities (New Creature, New Identity).”