Former global editor of Reuters, Alessandra Galloni, has been appointed the editor-in-chief of the news agency.

She takes over from Steve Adler, who retires at the end of the month after serving ten years as editor-in-chief.

According to the a statement by the president, Reuters News and Media, Michael Friedenberg, Alessandra will oversee all editorial functions for Reuters world-class newsroom and its 2500 journalists in 200 locations around the world.

She also makes history becoming the first female editor-in-chief in Reuters 170-year history.

Friedenberg wrote: “Alessandra is a transformative and inspirational leader with outstanding journalistic credentials, a truly global perspective and a compelling vision for the future of news.

“She is the recipient of the 2020 Minard Editor Award from the Gerald Loeb Foundation, as well as the winner of an Overseas Press Club Award and a UK Business Journalist of the Year Award.

“In her role as global managing editor, she has driven innovation, speed and quality throughout our newsgathering operation. Previously, she spent 13 years at the Wall Street Journal before joining Reuters in 2013 as editor of the Southern Europe bureau.

“Alessandra was the standout candidate in an extensive, global search and highly competitive recruitment process, which featured many impressive internal and external candidates.”