The Vice Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the 2019 elections, Peter Obi, has commended the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, on the news of the planned return of schools to the church.

Obi said this via his Twitter handle on Wednesday.

Obi tweeted: “I read with happiness, news of the planned return of schools to the missionaries by the Edo State Governor.

“I commend the move and encourage others to follow suit.

‘I’ll continue to support all moves towards the improvement of education in our dear country.”

It was recently reported that Governor Obaseki, who recently won re-election for another four-year term on the platform of the PDP, plans to return missionary schools to them, starting with Our Lady of Fatima Secondary School, Auchi.

It will be recalled that as Governor of Anambra State, Obi returned all missionary schools to them and went on to offer them support of over N6 billion.

Obi also rehabilitated all returned schools, purchased computers and buses for them, provided them with Internet facilities, generators, library facilities and water among others.

The results were amazing such that the World Bank, stunned by the improvement of schools in the state, which from 27th position came to first position, commissioned Prof. Paul Collier to study the phenomenal improvement as a model for other African countries.