Return of Dapchi schoolgirls, an indictment of Jonathan – MURIC

The Muslim Rights Concern has hailed the return of the Dapchi schoolgirls, saying it shows a difference between the President MUhammadu Buhari government and that of his predecessor, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, under whose watch about 300 schoolgirls in Chibok were taken away in 2014.

In a statement on Wednesday by its Director, Prof. Ishaq Akintola, MURIC rejoiced with the parents, the Federal Government, President Buhari and the Nigerian Army for the early return of the girls.

It added: “Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan can now see the difference between action and inaction, between goodwill and bad faith and between lukewarm attitude and proactiveness. Chibok and Dapchi are now reference points in a tale of two Commander-in-Chiefs: one who turns the other cheek while his army turns and runs and another who takes immediate action and puts insurgents on the run. We therefore call on Nigerians to continue to support President Muhammadu Buhari.

“We charge FG to ensure adequate protection for all the schools in the insurgency zone. Defeated, frustrated, bankrupt and hungry, Boko Haram is looking for ways of embarrassing FG, sourcing for food and ransom money. We must never be caught napping again.

“However, we are saddened by the loss of five of the girls. We sympathise with their parents and pray that Allah will grant them Aljannah Firdaus. We also pray that Almighty Allah will give the parents the strength to bear the loss.”