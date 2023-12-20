Retirement: Army honours 113 Generals

The Nigerian Army on Tuesday, treated 113 retired generals to a regimental dinner and awards to honour them for their 35 years of meritorious service to the nation.

The senior officers comprised one full General and a Lieutenant General.

They also include 67 major generals and 44 brigadier generals. They are those who retired or due for retirement within the year.

Among those honoured are the immediate past Chief of Defence Staff, retired General Lucky Irabor, former Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant-General Faruk Yahaya and Ex-Chief of Defence Intelligence, retired Major-General Samuel Adebayo.

The Minister of Defence, Alhaji Muhammad Badaru, said the occasion was to reflect on the extraordinary services and profound dedication demonstrated by the generals.

Badaru said their experiences and skills, as well as integrity, discipline, dedication, loyalty and respect for diversity, would guide them in their future endeavours.

He said the generals had led their troops with courage, wisdom and determination, and devoted themselves to the protection and defence of the nation.

Badaru added that they relentlessly pursued excellence and demonstrated unwavering commitment to duty, selfless sacrifice and astute leadership, leaving an indelible mark on the armed forces and the nation.

The minister urged the generals to consider joining politics, so as to bring discipline and love of the country to the system.

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant-General Taoreed Lagbaja, said the regimental dinner was to appreciate the retired senior officers for their services to the Nigerian army.

Lagbaja congratulated them for getting to the point of disengaging from service in a meritorious manner.

He also thanked them for their services to the nation and wished them a rewarding retirement life.

Earlier, the Chief of Administration (Army), Major-General Jimmy Akpor, said the event was organised to pay tribute and express gratitude to the generals for dedicating their lives to the service of the nation.

Akpor said the dinner and award ceremony was initiated by previous leaderships of the Nigerian army to accord officers memorable exit from the service.

“We are here to celebrate 113 generals of the Nigerian army who retired this year and those retiring by the end of the year.

“We have one full General, one Lieutenant General, 67 Major Generals and 44 Brigadier Generals who are to be honoured today,” he said.

Delivering the vote of thanks on behalf of the retired generals, Major-General Victor Ezugwu thanked the COAS for the honour accorded them.

Ezugwu assured that they would remain good ambassadors of the Nigerian army even in retirement.