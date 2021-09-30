Retiree docked for allegedly cheating tenant

A 69-year-old retiree, Bassey Eyo, was on Thursday docked in a Gwagwalada Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly cheating his tenant of N250,000.

The police charged Eyo,who resides in ACO Estate Airport Road, Abuja, with joint act, criminal breach of trust and cheating.

The Prosecution Counsel, Dabo Yakubu told the court that the complainant, Fhig Dechinka of suit 83, Otham Plaza, Wuse, Zone 1, Abuja, reported the matter at the Iddo Police Station on Sept. 21.

Dabo said that the defendant on May 15 collected N250,000 from the complainant being payment for one year rent.

The prosecutor said that two weeks after the payment, the defendant called the complainant to collect back his money because of a family problem.

He said that the defendant gave the money to a yet to be identified person without the complainant’s consent.

He said that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 79, 312 and 322 of the Penal Code.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The defence counsel, Emmanuel Okemeh in his bail application prayed the court to grant his client bail in the most liberal terms, citing sections 158 and 162.

Chief Magistrate Aliyu Shafa admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N200,000 with one surety.

Shafa ordered that the surety must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and adjourned the case until Oct. 18 for hearing.