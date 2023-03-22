Retired Ogun Perm Sec, wife murdered in Lagos home

A retired Permanent Secretary in the Ogun State Civil Service, Femi Egbeoluwa, and his wife, Oluwafunmilayo, have been murdered in their Lagos State home.

A top journalist, Adegbenro Adebanjo, made the development known in a post on Facebook on March 21, 2023.

According to Adebanjo, the couple were murdered in their home in Ikeja area of Lagos State, with their house help also critically injured.

The post, titled: “Murder Most Foul …The Egbeoluwa Couple killed in their own home,” reads: “On Saturday, March 18, 2023, Adefemi Egbeoluwa, a former permanent secretary in the government of Ogun State, and his wife were found dead in their Ikeja, Lagos apartment.

“Their domestic help was found critically wounded, leading the police to conclude that the couple was murdered by yet-to-be-known persons.

“May your killers never find peace; may they be hounded by their heinous crime and eventually made to pay the ultimate price.

“May the Lord grant your families and friends the fortitude to bear this loss.”