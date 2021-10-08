Retired NAN staff eulogises late NAN MD, Remi Oyo

Dr. Yemi Idris-Aduloju, a retired staff of the News Agency of Nigeria, on Friday eulogised the late Managing Director of the agency, Remi Oyo.

Idris-Aduloju, who retired as a Deputy Editor-in-Chief, made the eulogy at the NAN office in Akure during a sendforth programme.

Idris-Aduloju, who was retired on October 1, 2020 after attaining the retirement age of 60, narrated how the late MD assisted him to surmount his teething difficulties in the Agency when he was newly employed, saying the late Oyo would always be remembered in the history of the agency.

Idris-Aduloju appreciated the staff in NAN Akure, Ondo State office for their support and cooperation during his stay in the Agency.

He enjoined those still in service to be hardworking and committed to their duty.

Earlier, Mufutau Adediran, an Assistant Editor-in-Chief and State Correspondent in Ondo State, described Idris-Aduloju as a person who had served meritoriously and was not found wanting in his responsibilities.