Iluyemi Bajowa was on Wednesday installed as regent of Ayeka town in Okitipupa Local Government Area of Ondo State following the death of her father, Oba Bode Ayelomi, the traditional ruler of the town on February 19, 2019

Bajowa is the wife of retired Major General Olu Bajowa, the Chairman of Legacy Forum, a unit of the Buhari Support Organisation.

The princess was considered for the regency and asked to ascend the throne of her father as the regent, pending when a substantial King would be installed.

Senior Chief Olatunbosun Akinola, the Ojomo of Ayeka town, who is second in command to the late king, said Mrs. Bajowa was chosen after several consultations with the deities of the town.

Akinola described the regent as a good daughter of the late Oba and the entire Ayeka Kingdom, hence her acceptance to the palace.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that some dignitaries present included the Regent’s husband, General Bajowa; Prince Adeolu Ayelomi; and Chief Andrew Olibamoyo, a popular radio presenter.